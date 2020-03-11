See The Epic Way Usain Bolt Just Announced He’s A ‘Girl Dad’ — Wait Until You See This Party!

Written by Tweety Elitou

After proudly announcing their pregnancy in January, Olympian Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett have finally announced they are expecting a baby girl!

“Yo, I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad,” the proud father-to-be said, according to TMZ. He went on to playfully threaten future suitors, “Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!” On Monday (March 9), the expectant parents hosted a lavish all-white gender reveal party in Kingston, Jamaica.

The pair seemed to be in great spirits as they celebrated their baby on the way, even going as far as sporting matching white sweatshirts embroidered with the saying, "Girl Dad" and "Girl Mom" emblazoned in gold letters on the back. Scroll through the photos below to see the sweatshirts that served as a beautiful nod to the late Kobe Bryant, who often referred to himself as a “Girl Dad.”

In the footage that surfaced on Instagram, the 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist and his girlfriend of roughly six years announced the big news to close friends and family with a loving home video before pink fireworks began to erupt in the night sky. RELATED | Scottie Pippen, Bow Wow, And More Join Viral #GirlDad Movement Inspired By Kobe Bryant’s Pride In His Daughters



This is the couple’s first child together. How exciting! Join us in congratulating them!