Kim Kardashian Gives A Tour Inside North West’s Mini 'Quarantine' House

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ’s daughter North West is taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of her dolls during the coronavirus pandemic—more specifically, her mommy and daddy dolls!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10:32am PST

"North and her houses," Kim shared in an Instagram Story video showing her daughter’s cardboard box creation. "She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye."

In the video posted on Friday, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star were given a brief tour of the 6-year-old’s "quarantine" house.

In the house made of Amazon boxes, North ensured her Kimye dolls had all the necessities: flowers, books, a tiny pillow, and most importantly a bottle of hand sanitizer!

Keep scrolling to see for yourself: