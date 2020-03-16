Kim Kardashian Gives A Tour Inside North West’s Mini 'Quarantine' House

Kim Kardashian And North West

Kim Kardashian Gives A Tour Inside North West’s Mini 'Quarantine' House

North West, 6, is taking every precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of her dolls during the coronavirus pandemic—more specifically, her mommy and daddy dolls! 

"North and her houses," Kim shared in an Instagram Story video showing her daughter’s cardboard box creation. "She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye."

RELATED | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace

In the video posted on Friday, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star were given a brief tour of the 6-year-old’s "quarantine" house.

In the house made of Amazon boxes, North ensured her Kimye dolls had all the necessities: flowers, books, a tiny pillow, and most importantly a bottle of hand sanitizer!

Keep scrolling to see for yourself:

Kim seemed to be in good spirits as she showed off the look-a-like dolls, which were sitting at a tiny table, before making note that North even created windows, so they can “look out."

In other videos, Kim showed the huge cardboard fort her children built to play in during their stint at home. 

Despite social distancing, these videos serve as a reminder that children can still have fun and express their creativity at home during these uncertain times.

(Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style