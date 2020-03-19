Cooking With Draya! Draya Michele Goes Viral For Her Step-By-Step Chili Recipe Amid The COVID-19 Quarantine

Amid the Coronavirus quarantine, Draya Michele has decided to utilize her extra time by dishing it out in the kitchen. With nearly 8 million Instagram followers, naturally, the celebrity influencer took her cooking skills to social media.

One year after being called out on social media for her "too good to be true" chicken, the Mint Swim entrepreneur has once again returned to Instagram to show off her cooking skills. This time, she shared her secret recipe for making a bowl of chili.

“Making chili,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories showing a frying pan filled with chopped veggies. “Step one. Fresh onion and garlic.”

In the next clip, Draya instructed fans to place their “ground turkey [in the] same pan,” before chopping up the meat. In the series of photos that followed, the former Basketball Wives LA star revealed she uses stewed tomatoes, seasoning, dark kidney beans, light kidney beans, and white beans.

“Mix [and] let simmer for 2 [hours],” she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see Draya’s step-by-step for making her three-bean chili: