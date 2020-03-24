Ayesha Curry Celebrates Her 31st Birthday Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Perfectly

Mendeecees Finds An Elaborate Way To Celebrate His Wife Yandy Smith’s 38th Birthday Despite Being Quarantined
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Ayesha Curry celebrated her 31st birthday at home on Monday (March 23) surrounded by her husband, Stephen Curry and their three children—as if she wanted anything else!
“So grateful for another year,” Ayesha captioned an Instagram photo outfitted in her coordinated rustic brown attire. Even amid the COVID-19 quarantine, the birthday girl was styled to perfection!
“Spent my bday just the way I wanted to. In the house surrounded by my babies and hubs, watching ‘This Is Us’ and ‘West World,’” she added.
Excited to show his wife some birthday love, Steph headed to social media to write Ayesha this touching birthday tribute.
“Y’all know what time it is...My baby’s birthday today,” he captioned a photo of his love. “Asking why you so beautiful even though I know why… ‘Cuz God made me that!’ I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together. My Rock!”
Appreciative for the birthday wishes during this time of social distancing, Ayesha continued her Instagram post by thanking those that reached out and sent her well wishes. “Thank you to all of my beautiful family and friends that showed me SO MUCH love today from afar. 31, my virtuous woman year. Let’s go!”
Of course, the fun didn’t stop there! With extra time on her hands, the already extremely talented influencer later revealed her newest accomplishment, learning the Westworld theme song in honor of her birthday!
“So for my birthday, I wanted to learn the ‘Westworld’ theme song. After a couple of tequilas and sodas, here’ what I learned so far,” she shared before cautioning it was a “version” of it.
“Birthday happy hour well spent,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Okay, all tucked in and ready to keep watching.”
Amazing! Is there anything this woman can’t do? That goes to show you, being quarantined doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, you have to just be creative! #AloneTogether
