Masika Kalysha Refuses To Cancel Her Daughter’s 4th Birthday Party— See Khari Barbie’s Quarantine-Approved Tea Party!

Masika Kalysha refused to let social distancing ruin her daughter Khari Barbie ’s 4th birthday, even if it meant switching up the guest list. In the reality star’s words, “if there’s a will, there’s a way!”

“I was bummed when I found out I had to cancel her party,” the former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star captioned an Instagram post on Sunday (March 29). “But a determined mom will make a way.”

With a series of Instagram photos, the proud mom showed exactly how excited her daughter was to celebrate her birthday (safely) with a few quarantine-approved attendees: her stuffed animals!

“Here's a peek at Khari Barbie’s Quarantine tea party. How did I do,” she questioned.

Going off the smiles of the birthday girl, we’d say the plan went without a hitch! Smiling from ear-to-ear Khari Barbie looked extremely cheerful as she was styled in a pink lace party dress with dainty white gloves and a pink fascinator for extra pizzazz.

Surrounded by stuffed animals at the beautifully decorated outdoor event, the lady of the hour looked delighted to indulge in fancy tea and sweet treats with her fluffy guests.

In the same post, the proud mom gushed over her daughter with a loving birthday shoutout. “Happy birthday to my bold, beautiful, bubbly, sensitive, fierce, loving, precious, feisty, determined, amazing, fearless, emotional, curious, brilliant princess @kharibarbie,” Masika wrote about her daughter that she shares with rapper Fetty Wap.

She added, “These past four years with you have been the best and most challenging years of my life. I think of you with every decision I make & in everything I do. You make me a better person. I know that you need me but did you know that I needed you? Happy 4th birthday @kharibarbie.”

Of course, the fun didn’t stop there! While the toddler didn’t have a long list of birthday gifts in mind, on Monday (March 30), the 4-year-old cutie also received a special delivery from Nick Cannon and Danielle Crawley. “My daughter asked for the balloons for her birthday...yes that’s the only material thing she said she wanted...and...well this is what happened,” Masika captioned a series of videos showing the massive amount of balloons delivered to their doorstep.