Baby Photos! PnB Rock Welcomes His First Child With IG Model Stephanie Sibounheuang

PnB Rock is officially a girl dad! On Tuesday (March 31), the Philadelphia rapper and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang announced the arrival of their adorable baby girl, Xuri Li Sibounheuang , and we cannot get over how cute she is!

Providing fans with the first glimpse of their new addition, the proud father posted this video on Instagram showing the bond he has already formed with his newborn daughter.

"BABY XURIIIIIIII," PnB, whose real name is Rakim Allen, captioned the clip showing his day-old daughter laying on his chest. Born on March 27, fans could not get over Baby Xuri’s head full of hair. “She has soooo much hair,” one fan commented.

Xuri Was born into the 27th 🥰 internet ain’t ready for her yet i swear lol

This makes daughter no. 2 for the 28-year-old rapper, who welcomed his first daughter, Milan, at the age of 21 from a previous relationship.

Equally excited about their bundle of joy, new mom Stephanie also headed to social media with a sweet message about seeing her daughter for the first time. "That first time you get to hold your baby, you've waited so long to meet,” the 28-year-old Instagram model captioned a photo with the newborn cradled in her arms.