Quarantined Pool Party! Todd Tucker Shows Their Family’s Giant Indoor Pool Located Inside Their Luxe Atlanta Mansion

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kandi Burruss always ensures that her family has the finest things in life. In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star and business mogul carefully searched for the best amenities when she purchased her luxe Atlanta mansion back in 2012. Let us be the first to admit, whenever we get a glimpse into Kandi’s stylish abode, we cannot help but swoon over everything from her photo gallery wall to her beautifully designed living room.

Recently, fans of the award-winning performer were given a rare peek into yet another room housed inside her stunning 7-bedroom and 9 ½ -bathroom home, and as expected, it's an entire mood. Keep scrolling to see the family's giant indoor swimming pool with luxury jacuzzi!

While hosting a casual “Quarantine Pool Party” for their 4-year-old son Ace, Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker showed off the magnificent feature in the 7,000+ square-foot home. RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Marlo Hampton Shares Her Predictions For RHOA Season 12 Reunion

Located in the basement, the family-friendly enclave serves as a perfect place to have fun and pass the time during this coronavirus pandemic. Just see how excited Ace was to play hoops in the water with his dad!

“Like Daddy like son! Swimming pool buckets! Babybuckets,” Todd captioned an Instagram video showing his son making a winning shot. The room decorated with natural stone, comfy seating, and natural light has to be one of the most used areas of the house during these social distancing times.