Sabrina Elba Reveals How Going To Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Changed Her Life

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Elba Reveals How Going To Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Changed Her Life

The wife of Idris Elba opened up about her experience.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Due to the unpredictable power of social media, you never know how you will become famous! Let Sabrina Elba tell it, she instantly blew up overnight in May 2018 when she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as her then-fiancé actor, Idris Elba’s date.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo: Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the 32-year-old Canadianshe noticed that her phone was vibrating nonstop during the royal nuptials. “I didn’t look at it out of respect, but I could feel it dinging,” she told the Sunday Times Style Magazine in a recent interview.

RELATED | Your Guide To Every Black Celebrity Guest At The Royal Wedding And What They Wore

The former beauty queen went on to share that she was astonished that so many people wanted to contact her after attending the highly-broadcast royal wedding. “Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV, and I don’t even know how to explain that feeling,” she shared. “It definitely went from being, ‘Sabrina from Vancouver’ to I don’t even know what to call it now!”

The Elbas married in April 2019 with a lavish Morocco wedding. Since then, the pair have been inseparable. 

Recently, the couple were both diagnosed with the coronavirus. They’ve since recovered and have been making the best out of their quarantine in New Mexico by playing chess games, video games, and displaying their humor on the social media platform TikTok. 

RELATED |  Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The two have also been sharing their cooking skills on Sabrina's Instagram, which thanks to her Sussex wedding appearance, has more than 319K interactive followers. You go, girl!

RELATED | Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre Reveals She Has Coronavirus

We’re all glad to see that the happy couple is getting healthier and stronger as a unit.

(Photo: GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style