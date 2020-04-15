Sabrina Elba Reveals How Going To Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Changed Her Life

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Due to the unpredictable power of social media, you never know how you will become famous! Let Sabrina Elba tell it, she instantly blew up overnight in May 2018 when she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as her then-fiancé actor, Idris Elba’s date.
According to the 32-year-old Canadian, she noticed that her phone was vibrating nonstop during the royal nuptials. “I didn’t look at it out of respect, but I could feel it dinging,” she told the Sunday Times Style Magazine in a recent interview.
The former beauty queen went on to share that she was astonished that so many people wanted to contact her after attending the highly-broadcast royal wedding. “Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV, and I don’t even know how to explain that feeling,” she shared. “It definitely went from being, ‘Sabrina from Vancouver’ to I don’t even know what to call it now!”
The Elbas married in April 2019 with a lavish Morocco wedding. Since then, the pair have been inseparable.
Recently, the couple were both diagnosed with the coronavirus. They’ve since recovered and have been making the best out of their quarantine in New Mexico by playing chess games, video games, and displaying their humor on the social media platform TikTok.
The two have also been sharing their cooking skills on Sabrina's Instagram, which thanks to her Sussex wedding appearance, has more than 319K interactive followers. You go, girl!
We’re all glad to see that the happy couple is getting healthier and stronger as a unit.
(Photo: GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images)
