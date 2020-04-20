Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Hasn’t Showered Every Day During The Quarantine

On numerous occasions, Kim admitted that social distancing at home with her husband Kanye West , and their four children—6-year-old daughter North , 4-year-old son Saint , 2-year-old daughter Chicago , and 10-month-old son Psalm — isn’t exactly the easiest thing in the world without the benefits of teachers, nannies, and extra help around the house.

Kim Kardashian has been very open about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has affected her everyday lifestyle.

Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star chatted with Refinery29 about her new KKW Fragrance, along with how basic self-care is hard to achieve as a busy mother of four.

"My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days,” Kim shared with Refinery29 about getting glammed up to film KUWTK confessionals. “I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together.”

Kim has found herself amongst millions of parents who have transformed into homeschool teachers, playmates, chefs, coaches, and much more while sheltering in place with their children 24/7.

As you can assume, this pretty much leaves parents with almost zero time to care for themselves.

"It's not always glamorous,” the 39-year-old serial entrepreneur revealed about her lockdown experience. “There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out."

We can appreciate Kim's honesty. It's not easy indulging in self-care when you have children relying on you to guide their every minute.

Hoping to send some encouraging words to other parents in the same boat, Kim urges, “Do the best that you can.”

We couldn’t have said it better!

Note: Parents, please remember that your physical and mental health is extremely important during these uncertain times. If you are looking for inspiration to unwind after a long day, check out this gallery of these celebrities finding fun and innovative ways to stay happy, healthy, and in good spirits during the quarantine.