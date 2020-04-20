Taraji P. Henson Flaunts Her Red Thigh-Grazing Braids And Luscious Curves In A Barely-There Bikini

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Taraji P. Henson surely knows how to keep busy during a quarantine. Whether she is teaching fans how to achieve the perfect curls using her TPH By Taraji products or pulling up to Club Quarantine dressed in her finest fashions, the Empire star not only keeps herself entertained, but us as well!
Recently, the 49-year-old beauty posted an image showing off her latest project—braiding her hair—and let’s just say the new photo has many fans drooling.
“Feeling like #Ariel the [mermaid emoji],” Taraji captioned the Instagram photo taken in her bedroom on Saturday (April 18). “STAY SAFE!!!”
Wearing a sexy swimsuit while sheltering in place at home, the actress revealed that she was the mastermind behind her bold red, thigh-grazing braids. “Oh and I did my own hair,” she shared. “K byyyyyyeeeee.”
It looks like we know who is not plagued by quarantine hair woes—this lady right here. Looking good, Taraji!
(Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
