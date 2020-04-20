Taraji P. Henson Flaunts Her Red Thigh-Grazing Braids And Luscious Curves In A Barely-There Bikini

Taraji P. Henson surely knows how to keep busy during a quarantine. Whether she is teaching fans how to achieve the perfect curls using her TPH By Taraji products or pulling up to Club Quarantine dressed in her finest fashions, the Empire star not only keeps herself entertained, but us as well!

Recently, the 49-year-old beauty posted an image showing off her latest project—braiding her hair—and let’s just say the new photo has many fans drooling.