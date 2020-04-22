Reginae Carter Went On Instagram Live Vowing She'll Never Date A Rapper Again

Reginae Carter has news about her dating life.

If you’re a rapper reading this, your chances of courting the reality star might be slim.

This week, Reginae took to Instagram Live to chat with her aunt, Shekinah Anderson from Love & Hip Hop about why she’ll never date a rapper again.

Once head over heels in love with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, the 22-year-old actress called it quits after he was allegedly caught partying with other women last summer. According to Reginae, that incident led her to swearing off dating hip-hop artists for good. During the live conversation, she shared more about how her relationship with Lucci ended.