Reginae Carter Went On Instagram Live Vowing She'll Never Date A Rapper Again

Reginae Carter

The 22-year-old actress chatted with her auntie Shekinah.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Reginae Carter has news about her dating life.

If you’re a rapper reading this, your chances of courting the reality star might be slim.  

This week, Reginae took to Instagram Live to chat with her aunt, Shekinah Anderson from Love & Hip Hop about why she’ll never date a rapper again. 

Once head over heels in love with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, the 22-year-old actress called it quits after he was allegedly caught partying with other women last summer. According to Reginae, that incident led her to swearing off dating hip-hop artists for good. During the live conversation, she shared more about how her relationship with Lucci ended. 

"I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass," said Reginae in the video. "I don't care if she's shaking it to your music. It's a respect thing. Maybe that's just not me. Maybe that's just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere."

Reginae may be young, but she knows what she wants, and we’re not mad at her for it.

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

