Dascha Polanco Flaunts Her Curves To Kickstart A Sexy New Quarantine Challenge: #BathroomBeachChallenge

While most celebrities are participating in the #PillowChallenge, one famous face is creating her very own challenge!

Dascha Polanco is like most of us in quarantine—bored, overwhelmed, and looking for any excuse to wear our swimsuits.

Recently, the Orange Is The New Black star decided to take a break from the realities of social distancing to have a much-needed beach day at home. We promise you, it is an entire mood!

“I’m having a beach day in my bathtub,” the 37-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo dressed in a pink ‘out of the office’ swimsuit.