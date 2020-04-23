Dascha Polanco Flaunts Her Curves To Kickstart A Sexy New Quarantine Challenge: #BathroomBeachChallenge

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
While most celebrities are participating in the #PillowChallenge, one famous face is creating her very own challenge!
Dascha Polanco is like most of us in quarantine—bored, overwhelmed, and looking for any excuse to wear our swimsuits.
Recently, the Orange Is The New Black star decided to take a break from the realities of social distancing to have a much-needed beach day at home. We promise you, it is an entire mood!
“I’m having a beach day in my bathtub,” the 37-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo dressed in a pink ‘out of the office’ swimsuit.
The curvaceous beauty then urged fans to do the same. “Feel free to join let me see how you beach day,” she added before adding the hashtags #stayathome, #selflovery, and #bathroombeachchallenge.
“#bathroombeachchallenge since ya luv a challenge” she playfully concluded.
We have a feeling this social media trend is going to catch on as we prepare for warmer weather. The question is, will you be participating in the new challenge? Let us know in the comments!
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)
