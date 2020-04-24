Rich, Rich!: Drake Spends $400K On A Luxe Custom Bed For His Toronto Home

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Drake is all about the finer things in life.
Over the past few weeks, the rapper's been giving the world a better glimpse into his new home in Toronto.
Recently, his sprawling estate has been featured in his music video for “Toosie Slide,” as well as on the cover of the esteemed Architectural Digest. In his interview with the outlet, he revealed his favorite part of his home: the bedroom.
He deemed it his top pick because it’s where he goes to “decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day.” The Grammy-winning rapper also said "the bed lets you float."
Well, the bed itself costs $395K, according to Complex who recently interviewed Linus Adolfsson, owner of Hästens Los Angeles. Hästens is a luxury bed company and each bed is essentially a lifetime investment that lasts from 50-100 years.
Drake's luxe bed was made in collaboration with Ferris Rafauli who built his Toronto home. The mattress, which weighs nearly half a ton, took 600 hours of labor to construct.
Available in black and navy blue, the bed boasts a mattress meticulously crafted with wool, cotton, and horsehair. Made to last at least decades, each ultra-plush mattress is upholstered by hand. It also features “Grand Vividus” and “Life Well Lived” in gold embroidery, while a horse pattern based on Hästens’ iconic horse insignia, covers the woven cotton fabric.
The first Grand Vividus was bought by Drake. There is a waitlist with 10 beds already on reserve through Hästens LA and Hästens NYC. To join the waitlist, email www.GrandVividus.art.
(Photo: BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
