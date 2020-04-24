Rich, Rich!: Drake Spends $400K On A Luxe Custom Bed For His Toronto Home

Drake is all about the finer things in life.

Over the past few weeks, the rapper's been giving the world a better glimpse into his new home in Toronto.

Recently, his sprawling estate has been featured in his music video for “Toosie Slide,” as well as on the cover of the esteemed Architectural Digest. In his interview with the outlet, he revealed his favorite part of his home: the bedroom.

He deemed it his top pick because it’s where he goes to “decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day.” The Grammy-winning rapper also said "the bed lets you float."