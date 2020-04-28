Tia Mowry-Hardrict Gives A Tour Of Her Extremely Organized Pantry Filled With Yummy Snacks

Plus, the mother of two shares space-saving tips on how you can get one too!

Written by Tweety Elitou

With so much chaos going in the world, there is nothing like having an organized home to make you feel centered. Tia Mowry-Hardrict got the memo! 

Last week, the proud mother of two opened up her home to Good Housekeeping to give fans a glimpse into her beautifully organized kitchen pantry and we promise you, the tour did not disappoint.

“Hi, Good Housekeeping! Welcome to my home,” Tia announced as her adorable children, Cree and Cairo made their on-camera appearance. “Good Housekeeping, they asked me to show you guys a tour of my pantry and I’m so excited because it’s one of my favorite places in the house.”

Once inside the sizable room, the Family Reunion actress shared that although she had help from a professional organization company to achieve the perfect pantry, she does have her own secrets for keeping everything tidy and organized.  

Keep scrolling to see the pantry filled with yummy snacks, sweet treats, and healthy eats:

To keep your pantry perfectly organized Tia suggests: 

  • Put supplies in baskets and clear jars to keep track of how much you have.
  • Keep your condiments and oils organized.
  • Use baskets with labels to give your pantry style.
  • Keep your kids' snacks, bibs, cups, plates, and eating utensils organized for easy access.
  • Have a basket for school lunch bags and reusable shopping bags.

Great tips, Tia! 

(Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

