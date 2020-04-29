BET House Party Presents: Living Room Fitness With Chase Weber

Summer is just around the corner, and this quarantine won't last forever, so it might be time to start thinking about what condition our bodies will be in when we come out of hiding.

Join BET's House Party on Instagram Live this Thursday (4/30) for Living Room Fitness with celebrity trainer Chase Weber.

Weber has sculpted some of the best-known bodies in the world. His regular clients include Naomi Campbell and David Beckham, and his "3-3-3" method of training — three clusters of three different exercises repeated three times — has earned him a devoted following among celebrities and regular folks alike.

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Instagram Thursday April 30 at 10 AM PST/1:00 PM EST!

