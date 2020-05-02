Adrienne Bailon Shows Off 20 Lb. Weight Loss In Sexy Black Bikini

While the rest of us are putting on the 'Quarantine 15,' Adrienne Bailon has been using her time at home to focus on her fitness, and is now showing off the amazing results.

In an Instagram post, the co-host of The Real revealed her svelte body in a black bandeau bikini, revealing that she's lost 20 pounds thanks to a plant-based diet.

"This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now... I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back... because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!," she began. "But not this time... It’s been a year since I 'had enough' (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based 🌱 changing my whole relationship with food & working out! I’ve been consistent with my self discipline (although it’s been so hard at times)."

She continued, "I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love - is self discipline! They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit... I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies!"

Check out Adrienne's amazing results: