Chris Brown Happily Celebrates His 31st Birthday Quarantined With A Custom Cake, A Birthday Remix, And His Daughter Royalty

Written by Tweety Elitou

Despite being required to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Brown seemed to be in good spirits as he celebrated his 31st birthday in style! Deciding to kick off his birthday celebration a day early this year, the music star was all smiles as he partied yesterday with his 5-year-old daughter Royalty by his side.

Serenaded with the “Cha-cha-cha” remix of the “Happy Birthday” song, the man of the hour could not help but flex his dance moves in the video posted on his Instagram Stories. Keep scrolling to see how cute the daddy-daughter pair twinned in stylish fedoras to blow out the “11” birthday candles placed on the cake.

Unfortunately, the star’s 5-month-old son Aeko was unable to attend the festivities due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but the newborn did make his appearance in a series of family portraits placed on the red two-tier cake. RELATED | Watch! Chris Brown’s 4-Month-Old Son Aeko Brown Is Providing The Internet With Much-Needed Happiness



How sweet! We are glad to see the star enjoying the birthday fun. Join us in wishing Breezy—who turns 31 today (May 5)—a happy birthday!