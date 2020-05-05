Lizzo Reveals Her Vigorous Workout Routine On TikTok—And Fans Are Totally Inspired

While most celebrities are utilizing their TikTok accounts to flaunt their “Savage” dance moves, Lizzo is opening up her world to fans by revealing her vigorous at-home workout!

Recently, the talented singer-flutist posted a TikTok video showing exactly how she’s staying busy during the quarantine, and fans cannot get enough.

In the compiled series of fitness clips, Lizzo can be seen working out in her home gym, filled with yoga mats, workout machines, battle ropes, and dumbbells.