Watch! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Son Archie Celebrates His 1st Birthday With A Good Cause

Paying tribute to their royal baby boy (and providing charity along the way), the proud parents were recently tagged in this endearing Instagram video posted just in time for his birthday.

Born on May 6, 2019, in London, the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially become a toddler. Sheesh, where has the time gone?

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on May 6, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

In the video, Meghan happily reads her son the children’s book, “Duck! Rabbit!” while Prince Harry chimes in from behind the camera.

“Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie,” reads the caption of the Instagram video posted by #SAVEWITHSTORIES.

#SAVEWITHSTORIES is an initiative that allows celebrities to read stories on social media to raise funds for children in the U.S./U.K. without access to school meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | Royal Baby Archie! See The Newborn With His Grandma Doria And Great Grandma The Queen



"As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children," a spokesperson for the Sussexes shared, via GMA. "The Duchess chose to read one of Archie’s favorite stories, 'Duck! Rabbit!'"

What a sweet moment! Join us in wishing baby Archie a grand birthday!