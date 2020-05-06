‘Married To Medicine’ Toya Bush-Harris Gives A Sneak Peak At Her Elaborate Backyard

Toya Bush-Harris’ husband Eugene Harris is throwing down on the grill in honor of the Married to Medicine star’s 44th birthday.

Whipping up crab, chicken wings and homemade French fries, Eugene used the couple’s recently built grill set up in their sprawling backyard. In an Instagram post from May 3, Toya showed off her newly-acquired digs, bragging not just about how beautiful it all is, but also her man’s cooking abilities.

"My Hubby is better than yours..." she captioned a picture of Eugene cooking, adding hashtags “#married2med #premiere #whyiscecilhere #ERDoc and #GrillDoc.”