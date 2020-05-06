‘Married To Medicine’ Toya Bush-Harris Gives A Sneak Peak At Her Elaborate Backyard

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Toya Bush-Harris’ husband Eugene Harris is throwing down on the grill in honor of the Married to Medicine star’s 44th birthday.
Whipping up crab, chicken wings and homemade French fries, Eugene used the couple’s recently built grill set up in their sprawling backyard. In an Instagram post from May 3, Toya showed off her newly-acquired digs, bragging not just about how beautiful it all is, but also her man’s cooking abilities.
"My Hubby is better than yours..." she captioned a picture of Eugene cooking, adding hashtags “#married2med #premiere #whyiscecilhere #ERDoc and #GrillDoc.”
In a seperate post, Toya showed off the results of her husband’s grilling action and boy we’re jealous of the feast he prepared. “I just love my Bae!!!! @eugeneharrisiiimd #yummmmmyyyyy #foodforthesoul #love,” she captioned the collage of pictures.
To get a full tour of the Harris’ then-still-in-progress backyard behind their large Atlanta estate, watch the video below.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS