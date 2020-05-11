Drake’s Son Adonis Proves To Be A Budding Artist Thanks To This Hand-Painted Mother’s Day Design

Drake

The 2-year-old created some serious cuteness overload!

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Drake’s son, Adonis, may only be 2, but the busy toddler is already proving to be quite an artist! 

Celebrating Mother’s Day with her son, Sophie Brussaux recently took to her Instagram Story to share her baby boy’s budding talent. 

In the video clip, Adonis can be seen snuggling up to his mom before the camera pans to the freshly decorated pants he designed for his mother’s big day.  

It looks like the rapper’s son has inherited some talents from his mom, who is a well-known French artist. What a gift!

(Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

