Drake’s Son Adonis Proves To Be A Budding Artist Thanks To This Hand-Painted Mother’s Day Design

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Drake’s son, Adonis, may only be 2, but the busy toddler is already proving to be quite an artist!
RELATED | Drake’s Son, Adonis, Makes A Rare Appearance On Social Media For His 2nd Birthday
Celebrating Mother’s Day with her son, Sophie Brussaux recently took to her Instagram Story to share her baby boy’s budding talent.
In the video clip, Adonis can be seen snuggling up to his mom before the camera pans to the freshly decorated pants he designed for his mother’s big day.
RELATED | See How Drake's Baby Mama Reinvented Herself As A Fine Artist
It looks like the rapper’s son has inherited some talents from his mom, who is a well-known French artist. What a gift!
(Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS