John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Enlist The Help Of Live Reptiles To Celebrate Their Son Miles’ 2nd Birthday

See the ‘Sesame Street’-themed party!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

There’s nothing like a Sesame Street-themed party filled with colorful balloons, matching Elmo t-shirts, and sweet treats to leave a toddler overjoyed on their birthday! 

Clearly, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend received the memo as they celebrated their son Miles Stephens’ 2nd birthday with a quarantined extravaganza to remember.

Over the weekend, the proud parents pulled out all the stops to ensure their baby boy had a great time, including dropping some serious coins on a massive Elmo balloon sculpture with colorful “Happy Birthday” balloons. 

Talk about big fun! Just wait until you see the birthday boy’s race car cake created by Carlo's Bakery

“It tasted as good as it looked and it looked INNNNNcredible,” Chrissy assured fans.

The backyard fun didn’t stop there! The couple even enlisted the help of live reptiles to party with the birthday boy.

Lots of special guests today!

“Lots of special guests today,” Chrissy captioned a series of Instagram photos highlighting the snake, giant lizard, and mini turtle in attendance. 

Ahhhhh

Who needs to leave the house when you can have a mini zoo in your backyard? How epic. 

Join us in wishing Miles a happy birthday! 

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

