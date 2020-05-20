Miss Quad Sends A Flirty Message To NYC Gov. Andrew Cuomo And Her Celebrity Friends Are Loving It

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Miss Quad Webb is at home making plans for when she's out of quarantine.
The Married To Medicine star recently posted a video officially putting in her romantic bid for New York City’s Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The author and talk show host looked gorgeous in a pink dress with her hair laid as she pointed out that she is an independent woman who happens to be single and loves what the governor is doing in the time of crisis.
“The people told me today that @nygovcuomo made an announcement to the bachelorettes in New York some time ago stating that he is single and the message has finally made it's way to Georgia,” her caption read.
Quad expresses that she admires the way the governor has handled himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Love the way he has handled himself and shown a great deal of compassion for the people of the great state of New York. If you need a line of credit for more ventilators, test, and mask hit me up let's work it out! Job well done!”
The 40-year-old celebrity gives herself major props and offers up her services to the governor. “I have good credit and my own cointage,” she said. “I can also help you with your credit.”
Quad’s celebrity friends got a kick out of her post and cheered her on the comments. Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks commented, “Get’em, sis,” while Kandi Burruss sent laughing emoji’s her way. We can’t fault a woman for going after what she wants!
Her fans even go in on the fun. “I could see the reality tv special now. “Cuomo and Quad a Quarantine love story,” while another posted, “I’m from NY & I approve this message #Quomo.”
Are we the only ones here for a Miss Quad and Governor Andrew Cuomo date?
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
