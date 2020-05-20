Miss Quad Sends A Flirty Message To NYC Gov. Andrew Cuomo And Her Celebrity Friends Are Loving It

Miss Quad Webb is at home making plans for when she's out of quarantine.

The Married To Medicine star recently posted a video officially putting in her romantic bid for New York City’s Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The author and talk show host looked gorgeous in a pink dress with her hair laid as she pointed out that she is an independent woman who happens to be single and loves what the governor is doing in the time of crisis.

“The people told me today that @nygovcuomo made an announcement to the bachelorettes in New York some time ago stating that he is single and the message has finally made it's way to Georgia,” her caption read.

Quad expresses that she admires the way the governor has handled himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Love the way he has handled himself and shown a great deal of compassion for the people of the great state of New York. If you need a line of credit for more ventilators, test, and mask hit me up let's work it out! Job well done!”