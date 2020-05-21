Photo! 2 Chainz Celebrates His 11-Year-Old Daughter Heaven’s Honor Roll Status With A Sweet Message

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Rapper 2 Chainz has something big to celebrate with his family.
On Wednesday (May 20), the father of three posted an adorable photo holding his 11-year-old daughter, Heaven, as he announced his offspring’s successful school year. Yes, 2 Chainz is one proud papa of a smart student and he isn’t afraid to show her off on social media.
Relishing in his daughter’s high academic achievements, the elated dad posted the image to Instagram accompanied with this sweet tribute to his eldest baby girl.
“I’m so proud of my big girl Heaven,” 2 Chainz gushed in the caption. “She made [the] honor roll at one of the hardest private schools in GA during all these pandemic online courses.”
He playfully added, “P.S. She is 11 and I told her when she was a baby that I was gone pick her up until she turn[s] 12 Butt shiiiiid it’s over for that.”
Too funny.
We are sure staying focused and receiving high accolades during the coronavirus crisis was no easy feat. Who can blame 2 Chainz for wanting to celebrate his pre-teen’s hard work and determination! Great work, Heaven!
Heaven is the oldest daughter of 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
