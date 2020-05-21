Photo! 2 Chainz Celebrates His 11-Year-Old Daughter Heaven’s Honor Roll Status With A Sweet Message

Rapper 2 Chainz has something big to celebrate with his family.

On Wednesday (May 20), the father of three posted an adorable photo holding his 11-year-old daughter, Heaven, as he announced his offspring’s successful school year. Yes, 2 Chainz is one proud papa of a smart student and he isn’t afraid to show her off on social media.

Relishing in his daughter’s high academic achievements, the elated dad posted the image to Instagram accompanied with this sweet tribute to his eldest baby girl.

“I’m so proud of my big girl Heaven,” 2 Chainz gushed in the caption. “She made [the] honor roll at one of the hardest private schools in GA during all these pandemic online courses.”