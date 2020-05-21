Tammy Rivera Malphurs Gets Candid About Her Liposuction Woes

Tammy Rivera Malphurs may be known for her voluptuous curves, but according to the singer and Waka & Tammy' reality star, she regrets having liposuction to tighten up her post-pregnancy pooch.

When reality stars keep it real, we get a wealth of information. Weeks after Kandi Burruss opened up about her plastic surgery experience, Tammy spoke candidly about the fat removal surgery that ultimately left her with remorse.

"I've gotten my breasts done and I've gotten lipo in my stomach, which I never should have done," Tammy revealed while speaking with radio personality Lean Henry via Instagram Live.

The 34-year-old mother continued, "It was the worst decision I ever made. First of all, I didn't need it. I just decided like...you know how on the bottom you have a little something? When you have a baby that little pouch just doesn't go away. I was like, I'm gonna suck this little pouch out. By me doing that, I felt like the fat deposited in other places.”

For those that had questions about her bottom half, Tammy confirmed that she never had any surgery enhancements to make her peach bigger. In fact, she would love to have smaller ass(ets).