Tony Rock Shares First Photo Bonding With Newborn Son—See The First-Time Dad In Action!

Tony Rock may be self-isolating, but the famous comedian is loving every uninterrupted moment he gets to bond with his newborn son.
“Only love would have me showing the world how bad my hair looks,” Tony jokingly captioned a recent Instagram photo snuggling with his only child. “Anything for you kid.”
In the loving photo, the first-time dad can be seen peacefully holding his 1-month-old baby boy as the cutie makes eye contact with the camera. We see you, Baby Rock!
The adorable image comes less than a month after the 45-year-old comedian made the surprising announcement of his son’s arrival.
“I've been so incredibly overwhelmed with emotions I couldn't find the words,” Tony captioned an Instagram photo on May 4.
At this time, Tony has chosen to keep his child’s name private.
