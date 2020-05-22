Tony Rock Shares First Photo Bonding With Newborn Son—See The First-Time Dad In Action!

Tony Rock

Tony Rock Shares First Photo Bonding With Newborn Son—See The First-Time Dad In Action!

The 45-year-old comedian is happily on dad duty.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tony Rock may be self-isolating, but the famous comedian is loving every uninterrupted moment he gets to bond with his newborn son.

“Only love would have me showing the world how bad my hair looks,” Tony jokingly captioned a recent Instagram photo snuggling with his only child. “Anything for you kid.”

In the loving photo, the first-time dad can be seen peacefully holding his 1-month-old baby boy as the cutie makes eye contact with the camera. We see you, Baby Rock! 

The adorable image comes less than a month after the 45-year-old comedian made the surprising announcement of his son’s arrival. 

RELATED | Congratulations! Tony Rock Welcomes His First Child—See The Photo Of His Adorable Newborn Son

“I've been so incredibly overwhelmed with emotions I couldn't find the words,” Tony captioned an Instagram photo on May 4. 

View this post on Instagram

I've been so incredibly overwhelmed with emotions I couldn't find the words. One of my favorite scriptures will be more than sufficient... "He that loveth his Son causeth him oft to feel the rod, that he may have joy of him in the end. He that chastiseth his Son shall have joy in him, and shall rejoice of him among his acquaintances. He that teacheth his Son grieveth the enemy: and before his friends he shall rejoice of him. Though his Father die, yet he is as though he were not dead: for he hath left one behind him that is like himself. While he lived, he saw and rejoiced in him: and when he died, he was not sorrowful. For he left behind him an avenger against his enemies, and one that shall requite kindness to his friends" #RocktheWorldForever #ThePrinceofTheRockEmpire

A post shared by Tony Rock (@tony_rock) on

At this time, Tony has chosen to keep his child’s name private. 

(Photo: Mark Sullivan/BET/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style