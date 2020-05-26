Ayesha Curry Ignores Critics And Reveals Her Secret To Successfully Losing 35 Pounds

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Ayesha Curry has been working hard to achieve her post-pregnancy weight loss goals. On Saturday (May 23), the mother of three dropped jaws as she debuted the results of her fitness dedication by flaunting her toned body in a tiny green bikini.
“Took me long enough,” she captioned the Instagram photo captured by her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry.
So, what is her secret to losing 35-pounds? According to Ayesha, it was all about changing her diet, working out, and staying motivated.
“Been in the gym since January,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”
This IG response comes hours after the 31-year-old celebrity chef was unfortunately met with criticism and accusations of having plastic surgery after debuting her bikini body.
“I am down 35-pounds. Very happy to be,” she shared with fans. “I spent my entire twenties having babies, nursing babies. Now, it’s my turn to nurse myself.”
When it comes to self-care, we couldn't agree more with her sentiment. You go, girl! And from the looks of the photos, her hubby is loving her transformation as well.
(Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
