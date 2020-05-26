Ayesha Curry Ignores Critics And Reveals Her Secret To Successfully Losing 35 Pounds

Ayesha Curry has been working hard to achieve her post-pregnancy weight loss goals. On Saturday (May 23), the mother of three dropped jaws as she debuted the results of her fitness dedication by flaunting her toned body in a tiny green bikini.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on May 23, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

“Took me long enough,” she captioned the Instagram photo captured by her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry.

So, what is her secret to losing 35-pounds? According to Ayesha, it was all about changing her diet, working out, and staying motivated.

RELATED | Ayesha Curry Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss In Teeny Green Bikini

“Been in the gym since January,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”