Drake Never Swam Inside His Lake-Sized Pool Until This Weekend—See The Luxe Outdoor Oasis!

Warmer weather had many people yearning to get outside during the holiday weekend. Using his better judgment, Drake played it cool (and safe) during the coronavirus pandemic with a summer milestone to remember.

Over the weekend, the famous performer posted this clip on Instagram revealing to fans his decision to try out his luxurious outdoor pool—for the very first time!

“Yessir, first swim of the summer,” he happily announced while taking advantage of the sunny weather in Toronto. “First time ever in the pool, to be honest. It’s my first time ever out here.”