Drake Never Swam Inside His Lake-Sized Pool Until This Weekend—See The Luxe Outdoor Oasis!

Warmer weather had many people yearning to get outside during the holiday weekend. Using his better judgment, Drake played it cool (and safe) during the coronavirus pandemic with a summer milestone to remember.
Over the weekend, the famous performer posted this clip on Instagram revealing to fans his decision to try out his luxurious outdoor pool—for the very first time!
“Yessir, first swim of the summer,” he happily announced while taking advantage of the sunny weather in Toronto. “First time ever in the pool, to be honest. It’s my first time ever out here.”
The 33-year-old star seemed to be in good spirits as he lounged in the massive pool outside his sprawling $100 million mansion. “I hope everybody in the city is just enjoying the beautiful day,” he added.
As you know, this is not the first time Drizzy gave fans an exclusive glimpse inside his lavish abode.
After putting the finishing touches on his monumental “Embassy” in October, the Champagne Papi invited Architectural Digest into his 50,000 square-foot property, designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli.
This house packs more perks than we can count. We love it!
