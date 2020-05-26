Kim Kardashian And Husband Kanye West Share PDA As They Celebrate Their 6-Year Wedding Anniversary

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, celebrated six years of wedded bliss on Sunday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who married Kanye in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, marked the occasion with sweet pics on Instagram.
The mom of four plants a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek in one photo, and in the next shot they’re both facing the camera, smiling from ear-to-ear. "6 years down; forever to go," Kim captioned her post, adding, "Until the end."
The beauty mogul also shared throwback photos from their wedding on her Instagram Stories.
Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, also wished her daughter and son-in-law a happy anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️ @kimkardashian #KanyeWest," the famous matriarch wrote on Instagram.
They have accomplished so much in the past six years; four children, plenty of successful businesses, and it looks like they’re not slowing down anytime soon.
Congrats to Kimye on six years of marriage!
(Photo: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)
