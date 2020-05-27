Chrissy Teigen Announces Plans To Make This Physical Modification Via Surgery

Chrissy Teigen is planning to say goodbye to her breast implants—and for good reason!

On Tuesday (May 26), the supermodel-turned-businesswoman shared the unexpected news via Instagram with a throwback photo from her modeling days.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon,” the 34-year-old captioned the censored nude. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!”

The mother of two explained, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”