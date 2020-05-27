PHOTO! A First Glimpse Of Meek Mill's Newborn Baby Boy With Milan Harris

Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris are relishing in the birth of their son. Although neither has shared the newborn’s face, they have both given fans a glimpse into what life is like since their baby boy was born on May 6th.

In a recent Instagram post, Milan, 33, shared a photo of her son wearing a Gucci onesie with her diamond ‘Milano’ chain resting on him. She shared a heartfelt message for mothers raising sons today and the importance of rearing young men with love. Her caption read: “The next generation of women depends on great moms like us to raise our sons better than today's men. I promise you, my son will treat your daughter right.”