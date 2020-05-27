PHOTO! A First Glimpse Of Meek Mill's Newborn Baby Boy With Milan Harris

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris are relishing in the birth of their son. Although neither has shared the newborn’s face, they have both given fans a glimpse into what life is like since their baby boy was born on May 6th.
In a recent Instagram post, Milan, 33, shared a photo of her son wearing a Gucci onesie with her diamond ‘Milano’ chain resting on him. She shared a heartfelt message for mothers raising sons today and the importance of rearing young men with love. Her caption read: “The next generation of women depends on great moms like us to raise our sons better than today's men. I promise you, my son will treat your daughter right.”
She also wants women to know that they are setting the blueprint for future parenthood and partnership. “Ladies when raising boys remember that you're raising someone's future husband & father. Raise them to be the best men ever. I’m raising my son with love, I want him to know love, I want him to feel loved & I want him to spread love ❤️ My baby love...I’m so obsessed with him 👶🏽 #Boymom.”
We love how honest Milan is with her fans.
The successful fashion designer gave birth only three weeks ago and has continued to remain private about her relationship with her son’s father, Meek Mill.
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
