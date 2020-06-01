Ciara Shares Emotional Prayer For The Life Of Her 6-Year-Old Son Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

"My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" Ciara captioned the meaningful post, which comes after several days of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd and a string of similar instances of police brutality and racial injustice across the country.

After celebrating his birthday with a special outdoor camping quarantine party , the singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of herself and her 6-year-old son, alongside a hopeful message calling for change.

'My heart can’t take it, seeing what’s happened to #GeorgeFloyd. This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It’s all senseless,' she wrote on Tuesday, one day after Floyd's killing made headlines.

"I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough!" she continued, "praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!"

The ‘Level-Up’ singer is currently seven months pregnant with her third child by her husband Russell Wilson with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna.

Ciara is known for praying for all that she hopes for, and we join her because something has to change.