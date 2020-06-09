Jodi Turner Smith Wears A Matching Sweatpants And Mask Set As She Takes A Walk With Her Baby And Husband Joshua Jackson

The celebrity couple became parents in April.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith enjoyed a family stroll with their baby girl for the first time on Sunday. The celebrity couple became parents for the first time in late April. They haven't publicly revealed their baby's face or name, but Jodie has been posting about her breastfeeding journey on social media.

The Queen And Slim actress looks casual in a pair of aqua Melody Ehsani ($90) sweat pants with a matching face mask, she wore sunglasses with her hair covered while pushing their infant daughter in the stroller. Joshua walked by her side carrying take-out while walking their dog.

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Joshua Jackson seen sporting a new shaved haircut while out taking a walk with wife Jodi Turner-Smith and their newborn daughter. The couple took a long walk to a local CVS to purchase some medicine. Pictured: Joshua Jackson, Jodi Turner Pictured: Joshua Jackson, Jodi Turner-Smith BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

Congratulations to the lovely couple on their bundle of joy!

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

