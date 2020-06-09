Kerry Washington Is Offering The Community Healing By Hosting Backyard Yoga On Instragram Live

Kerry Washington is a the Yogi master we never knew we needed.

Since being in quarantine, The Little Fires Everywhere star has been hosting Yoga and meditation sessions on Instragram live for her 5.8mil followers.

“I have not been doing a lot of yoga or working out in pandemic,” she said in the video. “I just haven’t, and I don’t want to feel bad about it. I just want to accept that that’s where I am.”

Kerry enjoyed another meditative session Sunday in her backyard, where she balanced mind and body with a few relaxing stretches.