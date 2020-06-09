Kerry Washington Is Offering The Community Healing By Hosting Backyard Yoga On Instragram Live

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Kerry Washington is a the Yogi master we never knew we needed.
Since being in quarantine, The Little Fires Everywhere star has been hosting Yoga and meditation sessions on Instragram live for her 5.8mil followers.
“I have not been doing a lot of yoga or working out in pandemic,” she said in the video. “I just haven’t, and I don’t want to feel bad about it. I just want to accept that that’s where I am.”
Kerry enjoyed another meditative session Sunday in her backyard, where she balanced mind and body with a few relaxing stretches.
During her soothing session this past Sunday, Kerry was joined Insecure's Kendrick Sampson.
Sampson and Washington, who recently worked together on an episode of Insecure, chatted about the generational trauma Black people experience, the importance of therapy for Black folks, how to deal with anger, and BLD PWR, an organization Sampson cofounded to encourage Hollywood stars to use their platform to advance radical social change.
Follow Kerry Washington on Instagram to learn more about yoga sessions.
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
