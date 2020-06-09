Kylie Jenner Hits The Club As Quarantine Restrictions Lift In LA

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star seemed to be in good spirits as she was captured on camera walking with a mystery man.

After spending months quarantined in her lavish California mansion, Kylie Jenner decided to head out for a night out on the town.

Who is this man? According to the Daily Mail, the smiling gentleman is Fai Khadra—a friend to her sister, Kendell Jenner.

The publication also reports that the pair were headed to LA hotspot Bootsy Bellows, which was reportedly opened just for them. How sway!

Date night? Possibly. Dressed in all black, Kylie was even seen linking arms with Fai as they walked into a club together. The two apparently didn't leave until 1am.