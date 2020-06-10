Lizzo's New Message For Body Shamers Is Epic

Lizzo is 100% that chick!

The 32-year-old singer posted a video of her workout regimen to TikTok Tuesday, telling online body shamers that there’s more to one’s health than what’s featured on the outside.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type that is? None of your f–king business,” Lizzo said in a voiceover of the clip, “If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here .”