Lizzo's New Message For Body Shamers Is Epic

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Lizzo is 100% that chick!
The 32-year-old singer posted a video of her workout regimen to TikTok Tuesday, telling online body shamers that there’s more to one’s health than what’s featured on the outside.
“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type that is? None of your f–king business,” Lizzo said in a voiceover of the clip, “If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here .”
She also called out people who write her name in the comments every time there is a “big girl” on TikTok, explaining that it is actually a “compliment”.
The Truth Hurts singer’s TikTok prompted comments of support from her more than 7m followers.
Cudos to Lizzo for encouraging women to keep loving themselves. Self-love is the best love!
(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
