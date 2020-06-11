Aww! Lebron And Savannah James Throw Daughter Zhuri An Over The Top Home Graduation From Pre-K

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The youngest of the James crew is growing up!
Lebron James’ 5-year-old daughter, Zhuri James is heading to kindergarten. Her mom, Savannah James posted the cutest photo of Zhuri holding a sign that says “Next stop Kindergarten.” The caption read: “Kindergarten here she comes!!!”
The adorable YouTube star was all smiles as she posed in front of an assortment of balloons. Zhuri wore the cutest white-and-black polka dot dress and her hair pulled black into two ponytails.
RELATED | Zhuri James Proves To Be A TikTok Master As She Hits Every Dance Move With Her Big Brother Bryce
Aww, congratulations Zhuri!
If you want to check out All Things Zhuri on YouTube, click here!
