Aww! Lebron And Savannah James Throw Daughter Zhuri An Over The Top Home Graduation From Pre-K

The youngest of the James crew is growing up!

Lebron James’ 5-year-old daughter, Zhuri James is heading to kindergarten. Her mom, Savannah James posted the cutest photo of Zhuri holding a sign that says “Next stop Kindergarten.” The caption read: “Kindergarten here she comes!!!”

The adorable YouTube star was all smiles as she posed in front of an assortment of balloons. Zhuri wore the cutest white-and-black polka dot dress and her hair pulled black into two ponytails.

