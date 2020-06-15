Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna A Disney Stockholder

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package,” Gianna captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you."

George Floyd 's 6-year-old daughter Gianna is an official Disney shareholder thanks to the kind gesture of legendary performer, Barbra Streisand.

In the images, the beautiful young lady can be seen happily holding up her new Disney stock certificate(s)—which goes for about $115/share—along with new albums she received from the legendary singer.

At this time, it is unclear how many shares GiGi received, but the thoughtful investment is phenomenal by itself.

In case you missed it, the kind gift comes weeks after Houston's Texas Southern University “approved a fund to provide a full scholarship” for Gianna. It also comes hot on the heels of Kanye West’s grand gesture to set Gianna up with a 529-college fund.

With over $2 million raised on GoFundMe to date, we are proud to see such an outpour of love and support to assist the Floyd family in her upbringing.

