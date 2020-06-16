Kim Kardashian Gives North An Outrageous Fireworks Show For Her 7th Birthday At Their Ranch In Wyoming

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
North West is growing up right before our eyes!
The eldest of the West crew turned 7-years-old on Monday, and her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a celebration fit for a princess at their Wyoming ranch.
Kim's sister, Kourtney was in attendance with her children for North's special day. Kourtney shared photos to her Instagram wishing North a Happy Birthday while North and Kourt's 6-year-old daughter, Penelope playfully pose in matching tie-dye shirts. "My Northie birthday girl," Kourtney's caption read.
Related | North West Steps On Stage And Performs An Unreleased Song At Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week
After 3 months in quarantine, the Wests have decided to travel to Wyoming where Kanye owns a 6-thousand square-foot estate.
After cake, games and presents, North's party ended with an epic fireworks show at their ranch that lasted for over five-minutes.
Kim wished her baby girl a very happy birthday on social media with montage of photos and the sweetest caption: "Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"
Aww, Happy Birthday, North!
(Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS