Ex 'Bachelor' Producer Accuses The Franchise Of A Casting Policy That Excluded Black Women With Natural Hair

ABC announced on June 12th that for the first time the popular reality series, "The Bachelor," has cast the show’s first Black lead.

Matt James sat down with Good Morning America to reveal the news. James is a portfolio manager, Air Force veteran, and former football player at Winston-Salem University, who appeared as a contestant in a previous season of "The Bachelorette."

Over 70,000 fans have signed a Change.org petition for "The Bachelor" to cast a Black lead for season 25.

Rachel Lindsay, cast as The Bachelorette's first black female lead back in 2017, has criticized the show for its lack of diversity. “My biggest complaint is that the show does not reflect what the real world looks like. I would have women of all ages. I mean, there has to be a cut-off point, but I’d have women of different shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and ethnicities. I would change it completely,” Lindsay said in a recent blog post.