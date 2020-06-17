Dwayne Wade Gets Emotional As His Son Zaire And Nephew Dahveon Morris Graduate High School Together

Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but get emotional when both his son Zaire and nephew Dahveon Morris walked down the aisle as 2020 graduates.

Joined by his wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade , the proud family of the graduates gathered for the double graduation ceremony with enormous smiles on their faces.

Proud of his loved ones’ educational success, the NBA star posted a celebratory video showing exactly how they turned up for the teenagers’ achievements.

“We did it,” Zaire, 18, wrote on Instagram tagging his father in the post.

Relishing in their personal milestones, the men of the hour seemed to be in great spirits as they partied with their close friends and family members. An entire mood!

According to Heat Nation, Zaire plans to attend Brewster Academy next year to continue his basketball career. You know the saying, like father like son.

We love to see it! Join us in congratulating Zaire and Dahveon on their educational accomplishment!