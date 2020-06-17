Black Blogger Says Her Life Was Threatened By Trolls After Exposing Racially Charged Spat With Jessica Mulroney

Written by BET Staff

Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter wants trolls to know that threats to her safety “will not be tolerated.” The defensive comment comes days after Exeter exposed famous fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney for allegedly compromising her career opportunities and threatening to sue her after she posted a 12-minute Instagram video calling out her “problematic behavior and antics.”

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter shared in the video before calling the threat an example of "textbook white privilege." Following the highly-publicized quarrel, Mulroney’s reality show on the CTV network was canceled, despite her public apology stating her plans to step down from social media to give her “microphone to Black voices.”

Sadly over the weekend, Exeter reports that she has experienced several threats to her life since posting the expose. Heading to her Instagram Stories the brave mother detailed the scary experience. "I've been up since 4am responding to trolls,” she shared, according to Daily Mail. “'I was totally prepared to be bullied and I knew I was opening myself up to being criticized by people who don't really understand why I did what I did, but let me make clear that any threats to my personal safety will not be tolerated.” RELATED | Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Invokes Her In Racist Spat With Black Fashion Blogger She continued, “The comments on my post are getting quite vicious, and a lot of the comments have now left Instagram and gone over to my email. So this entire weekend I've been responding to the disturbing emails I've been getting.” Highlighting the positivity she did receive, Exeter followed up the disheartening news with gratitude to her supporters. It is quite unsettling to know that there is so much hate being spewed just for being vocal. We hope to hear better news soon.