Black Blogger Says Her Life Was Threatened By Trolls After Exposing Racially Charged Spat With Jessica Mulroney

Sasha Exeter wants trolls to know that threats to her safety “will not be tolerated.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter wants trolls to know that threats to her safety “will not be tolerated.”

The defensive comment comes days after Exeter exposed famous fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney for allegedly compromising her career opportunities and threatening to sue her after she posted a 12-minute Instagram video calling out her “problematic behavior and antics.” 

I’ve been silent. Not anymore!⁣ ⁣ I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell... because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter shared in the video before calling the threat an example of "textbook white privilege."

Following the highly-publicized quarrel, Mulroney’s reality show on the CTV network was canceled, despite her public apology stating her plans to step down from social media to give her “microphone to Black voices.”

Please read my statement. It is from my heart.

Sadly over the weekend, Exeter reports that she has experienced several threats to her life since posting the expose. 

Heading to her Instagram Stories the brave mother detailed the scary experience.

"I've been up since 4am responding to trolls,” she shared, according to Daily Mail. “'I was totally prepared to be bullied and I knew I was opening myself up to being criticized by people who don't really understand why I did what I did, but let me make clear that any threats to my personal safety will not be tolerated.”

She continued, “The comments on my post are getting quite vicious, and a lot of the comments have now left Instagram and gone over to my email. So this entire weekend I've been responding to the disturbing emails I've been getting.”

Highlighting the positivity she did receive, Exeter followed up the disheartening news with gratitude to her supporters. 

It is quite unsettling to know that there is so much hate being spewed just for being vocal. We hope to hear better news soon.

(Photos: George Pimentel/WireImage, George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sick Kids Hospital)

