Rich, Rich!: Travis Scott Buys New Brentwood Mansion And Pays $23.5 Million In Cash For Property

Travis Scott is moving on up to a lavish area in L.A. On Friday (June 19), Variety reported that Travis Scott paid $23.5 million in cash for a modern luxury mansion in Brentwood, California. The 16,700-square-foot mansion is a seven-bedroom, 11-bath, three-story home with a modern living space that sits on top of a hill. The property also comes complete with a pool and tons of outdoor space that will be perfect for his daughter, Stormi to play. The property also boasts a 20-car "auto gallery," a gym, bar, sauna, 15-seat theater, wine closet, a massive pool, and a lot more. Talk about luxury!

The massive rooftop includes a parking lot lined with foliage, and its driveway curves downward to become the third-floor balcony. Travis' new backyard includes a grassy area as well as a patio that spills into the living room of the second floor and has a long glass-bottomed infinity pool that offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

The SICKO MODE rapper got a deal on the eight-figure home, which was initially priced at $42 million. The house reportedly underwent two significant price cuts before being purchased by the rapper. Brentwood is known as one of the wealthiest areas in Los Angeles. Some of Travis' neighbors are Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, and California former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. This isn't the only mansion he owns. Besides the home he bought for his parents in Texas back in 2016, he also has another $13.5 million estate he and Kylie bought two years ago.

