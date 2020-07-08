50 Cent Is Joined By Girlfriend Cuban Link At His Epic 45th Birthday Celebration

Written by Tweety Elitou

50 Cent partied like a King to celebrate his 45th birthday, and we have details highlighting the best moments of the royal event. Keep scrolling to see the surprise party that included fancy décor, delicious dinner, a custom photo booth, and even a memorial for Pop Smoke!

“Collection of beautiful moments,” 50’s girlfriend Cuban Link captioned an Instagram video highlighting the birthday festivities. She continued, “Keeping this a secret was so hard. He had no idea what was going on for a few weeks but I pulled it off. The turnout was simply amazing!” In honor of the rapper’s kingly persona, the intimate dinner party was beautifully decorated by event planners Frantastic Events and DEXTE + DENIM to highlight the star’s love for the lavish life—and chess!

The event held at RE:GEN:CY in Brooklyn, NY, seemed to have gone without a hitch as the man of the hour sat on his throne at the top of the table surrounded by friends and family. RELATED | 5 New Series From 50 Cent That Expand His Television Empire

Take a look at the lavish setup, which included a massive cloud of black balloons by Garden Place Balloons that covered the ceiling.

Attendees walked into the event and were greeted with a lovely entryway memorial for the late rapper, Pop Smoke— a close friend to 50 Cent.

Consistent with the black, gold, and white chess-style décor, the multi-tier cake by Yaris Cakes didn’t disappoint. See for yourself!

Staying true to the rapper’s brand, there was even a “Get The Strap” photo booth by White Light Photography that featured extremely realistic-looking guns.

"BIG Fun Birthday surprise positive Vibes," 50 caption his Instagram post on July 8. Looks like a great time had by all in attendance, especially the birthday king. Happy Birthday!