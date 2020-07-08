Kanye West Gets Approval To Build A Massive Mansion On His Wyoming Ranch

It looks like Kanye West ’s dream to live in Wyoming may be happening sooner than later!

TMZ reports that the presidential hopeful has finally gotten approval to build a massive 10-bedroom mansion on his lakeside Wyoming ranch.

The media outlet reportedly obtained the building and zone permits filed in Cody, Wyoming revealing the rapper’s plan to build a 10-bedroom home, which would span around 52,000 square feet.

Built on “Monster Lake Ranch,” the huge single-family home will replace the set of lakeside cabins and dwellings already there.