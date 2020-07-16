Nene Leakes Says The Secret To Youth Is 'A Lot Of Water And A Lot Of Liquor'

Giving fans a glimpse of her humorous side, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked gorgeous as she offered up comical counsel via a bullhorn.

Nene Leakes happily dished out some life advice during Tuesday night’s episode of Celebrity Show-Off, including her unorthodox magical potion staying youthful.

During the show segment appropriately called, “Drive-Through Advice with NeNe Leakes,” fans asked the 52-year-old life questions as they drove past her Swagg Boutique in Duluth, Georgia.

Of course, our favorite moments included her advice to “stay fit and fabulous” and her suggested secret to staying “young.”

“How do I stay fit and fabulous?” a fan inquired.

Without a moment of second-guessing, Nene responded, “Being fabulous is something that comes from the inside. It's all about attitude.”