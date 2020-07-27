Kylie Jenner Reportedly Buys Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi A $200K Pony From The Netherlands

The Daily Mail reports, Kylie Jenner dished out some serious dollars to purchase her 2-year-old daughter a grey pony hunter.

Stormi Webster recently became a proud owner of a $200K pony! Keep scrolling to find out more about the lavish pet that has earned the title of the “most famous pony of them all.”

The adorable pony named “Frozen,” reportedly arrived in Los Angeles from the Netherlands earlier this week.

“#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all, Frozen. We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl,” breeder Stal Wilten captioned an Instagram photo of Frozen. “Her parents made sure their daughter had the most precious pony out there.”

Sources told the media outlet that the almost billionaire beauty mogul spent a whopping $200,000 on the pony, along with a shipping price that cost between $7,000 and $10,000.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 17-year-old pony is reportedly undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

“Frozen will stay in quarantine for 14 days now so Stormi most likely doesn’t know he’s arrived yet,” an insider shared. “He’s a very famous pony for a very famous little girl.”

When the quarantine is complete, Frozen will likely be housed at a barn closer to Kylie’s luxe Calabasas mansion.

We are positive we are not the only ones excited about seeing photos of Stormi and her new friend together!