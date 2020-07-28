This 4-Year-Old Coaches Her Mom's Workouts And Her Motivating Words Are Going Viral: 'You Got This, Mommy!'

Well, this 4-year-old girl took matters into her own hands and became her mom’s very own mini motivator! Now the tiny fitness trainer is taking the internet by storm with her words of encouragement.

Building up the inspiration and confidence to achieve all your workout goals can sometimes seem impossible—especially without the benefits of the gym and a personal trainer.

“So, a few weeks ago I explained to my 4-year-old how hard it is for me to workout sometimes. She offered to be my trainer so she could motivate me,” KP Pound proudly captioned a series of Instagram videos showing her daughter Kynsley’s adorable training methods.

“I must say she’s a kid of her word. She keeps me going,” the Beachbody coach added.

"You can do it! Keep up the good work and don't ever stop! Never, ever stop running," a bike-riding Kynsley encourages as her mom runs alongside her. In a separate clip, the toddler cheers: "You got this, you got this, mommy!"

We love to see it! With over 5K likes on the Instagram post, others seem to feel the same.

“People have been so inspired by Kynsley and her ability to speak positively,” KP told Today. “It warms my heart that people who have never met her are calling her a 'world changer' and saying that she inspires them to do better.”

Who needs the hashtag #MondayMotivation when you can have this young lady cheering you on? Just saying.