Meghan Markle Told Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown About Her First Date With Prince Harry Four Years Ago

Meghan Markle and Bobbi Brown

Meghan Markle Told Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown About Her First Date With Prince Harry Four Years Ago

The friends met on the set of a Coveteur photoshoot.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Duchess Meghan Markle just celebrated her 39th birthday and it seems that she confided in Bobbi Brown that she was dating a "fellow from the UK", before her romance with Prince Harry went public.

The former actress worked on a photoshoot with make-up guru Bobbi, for The Coveteur in 2016, during the early days of her romance with The Prince and she told Bobbi about her new man.

In a birthday tribute to Meghan on Instagram this week, Bobbi wrote: "Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with. Sweet, cool and so funny. At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK. I didn't ask who. Saw them again at a very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day. Sweet as always."

Related | We Stan!: Meghan Markle Turns 39 In Style

During their Coveteur shoot in September 2016, the Duchess showed the makeup mogul how to apply makeup in the back of a moving Uber, and two months later, her romance with Harry was confirmed. How sweet!

(Photo, Monica Schipper/Getty Images Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC