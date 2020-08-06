Meghan Markle Told Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown About Her First Date With Prince Harry Four Years Ago

Duchess Meghan Markle just celebrated her 39th birthday and it seems that she confided in Bobbi Brown that she was dating a "fellow from the UK", before her romance with Prince Harry went public.

The former actress worked on a photoshoot with make-up guru Bobbi, for The Coveteur in 2016, during the early days of her romance with The Prince and she told Bobbi about her new man.

In a birthday tribute to Meghan on Instagram this week, Bobbi wrote: "Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with. Sweet, cool and so funny. At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK. I didn't ask who. Saw them again at a very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day. Sweet as always."

