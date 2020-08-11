Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Turn Their Backyard Into An Outdoor Oasis For Their Daughter Cali's 2nd Birthday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard managed to turn their backyard into an outside oasis for their daughter’s 2nd birthday—and the photos from the festivities are definitely worthy of applause.

Celebrating their daughter Cali Clay Shepard’s personal milestone with a colorful outdoor event, the proud parents were all smiles as they snapped a few images with their baby girl.

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl,” the supermodel captioned an Instagram photo showing her adorable toddler rocking a two-piece bikini as a wall of colorful balloons and pink beach balls served as the perfect background. The birthday girl even snapped a lovable photo with her 7-month-old baby sister, Cassie Snow.

After soaking up the sun, the family headed inside for some sweet treats and birthday celebrations with Sterling’s NFL teammate, Saquon Barkley and his daughter Jada. Take a look at the birthday girl’s multi-colored cake, along with the delightful moment she blew out the candles!

How cute! Continuing to show the toddler some birthday love, the proud father and NFL star posted this photo with his eldest child. RELATED | Sterling Shepard's Proposal To Chanel Iman Has Everyone Awe-ing



“Happy Birthday my love,” Sterling affectionately captioned an Instagram photo holding his birthday girl. “You always keep me smiling.” By far one of the cutest things we’ve seen all day. Join us in wishing little Cali a happy birthday!